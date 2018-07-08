Mendocino Complex fire is now largest in California history

More
New aerial photos show the devastation from the Carr fire that killed seven people and reduced more than 1,000 homes to ash.
3:08 | 08/07/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Mendocino Complex fire is now largest in California history

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":57094170,"title":"Mendocino Complex fire is now largest in California history","duration":"3:08","description":"New aerial photos show the devastation from the Carr fire that killed seven people and reduced more than 1,000 homes to ash. ","url":"/WNT/video/mendocino-complex-fire-now-largest-california-history-57094170","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.