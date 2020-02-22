Michael Bloomberg announces he will release some women from non-disclosure agreements

Fellow presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren criticized Bloomberg on the debate stage this week for not releasing these women from their agreements so they can speak freely about their allegations.
2:43 | 02/22/20

Transcript for Michael Bloomberg announces he will release some women from non-disclosure agreements

