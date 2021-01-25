-
Now Playing: Devoted dog waits for days outside hospital where sick owner is treated
-
Now Playing: 12-year-old dog goes wild in a foot of snow
-
Now Playing: Husband assists wife after going into labor at home
-
Now Playing: How to create double-duty meals for dinner, breakfast
-
Now Playing: Deals and Steals: Products that promote comfort and relaxation
-
Now Playing: Amid the pandemic, fashion statements made an impact on Inauguration Day
-
Now Playing: Biden’s bold economic plan
-
Now Playing: Maryland mom is on a mission of kindness
-
Now Playing: Expert tips for dating and finding love in 2021
-
Now Playing: Meet the pastor who gave Biden’s inaugural benediction
-
Now Playing: Mom honors late brother with baby products that give back
-
Now Playing: Meet the woman behind Bernie Sanders’ famous mittens
-
Now Playing: ‘GMA’ Deals and Steals for comfort and relaxation
-
Now Playing: Black American fashion designers emerge during inauguration
-
Now Playing: How to save on home improvements
-
Now Playing: NFL's final 4 set to face off for Super Bowl spots
-
Now Playing: Deer enjoy one of the first snow days of the year in their graze lands
-
Now Playing: By the Numbers: Summiting K2 in brutal winter conditions