Military serviceman reunites with dog after 7-month deployment

More
Air Force Reserve Master Sgt. Hector Rivera reunited with his dog Kanoh after leaving him with the non-profit group “Dogs on Deployment” while serving in Kuwait.
1:59 | 01/25/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Military serviceman reunites with dog after 7-month deployment

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:59","description":"Air Force Reserve Master Sgt. Hector Rivera reunited with his dog Kanoh after leaving him with the non-profit group “Dogs on Deployment” while serving in Kuwait.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"75459976","title":"Military serviceman reunites with dog after 7-month deployment","url":"/WNT/video/military-serviceman-reunites-dog-month-deployment-75459976"}