Transcript for 8 million ballots in Florida are being re-scanned for both governor and Senate races

Next tonight to Florida, where mandatory recounts have begun in several races. Officials in several counties Florida starting the recount process, reminiscent of Florida's 2000 recount. Democrats unwilling to concede, while Republicans have president trump on their side. Victor Oquendo is in Broward county. Reporter: Today in Broward county, protesters swarming election headquarters, as they have for days. Each side accusing the other of election theft. Florida's machine recount is under way. State law mandating a recount when races are within half a percentage point. The race for governor meeting that threshold. The senate race, even tighter. Governor Rick Scott leading by just 12,500 votes. Meanwhile, the rhetoric between Scott and his opponent, bill Nelson, heating up. Senator Nelson is clearly trying to find, trying to commit fraud to try and win this election. Reporter: President trump weighing in. Tweeting, "Trying to steal two big elections in Florida. We are watching closely." While Scott and the president have provided no evidence of fraud, Democrats are expressing their own concerns about Scott, as the current governor, being in the position to certify his own election. I am calling on governor Scott to recuse himself immediately from any actions involving the Florida election. Scott has a blatant conflict of interest. Reporter: In the governor's race, Democrat Andrew Gillum rescinding his election night concession. I am replacing my words of concession with an uncompromised and unapologetic call that we count every single vote. Reporter: But Republican Ron Desantis, leading by 33,000 votes, already looking ahead. We have begun our transition efforts to build an administration that can secure Florida's future. Let's go to Victor in Broward county. There are dueling lawsuits, and tonight governor Scott with a new lawsuit. Are some sides in this battle trying to win the recount in court? Reporter: This one is getting more heated by the day. Governor Scott filing a lawsuit in Broward and palm beach counties asking for voting machines to be impounded to prevent what he has repeatedly called voter fraud. Currently, there are no investigations into voter fraud. His opponent, bill Nelson, says

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.