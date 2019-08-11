-
Now Playing: 1 killed, 2 injured in Church's Chicken shooting
-
Now Playing: Victims in deadly Mexico ambush laid to rest
-
Now Playing: Father and baby escape home after deadly plane crash in California
-
Now Playing: 2 million pounds of chicken recalled
-
Now Playing: Juul stops sales of popular mint-flavored pods in the US
-
Now Playing: New Jersey employee sentenced for fake fall on the job
-
Now Playing: 2 racing boats flip simultaneously in Key West
-
Now Playing: Secret girlfriend reveals victim's final words
-
Now Playing: Tech company accused of selling surveillance, security equipment made in China
-
Now Playing: Police identify suspect in Aniah Blanchard missing person case
-
Now Playing: Trump ordered to pay $2 million dollar settlement
-
Now Playing: Major storm and arctic blast along the East coast
-
Now Playing: Former New York City mayor files to run in Alabama's presidential primary
-
Now Playing: Trump must pay $2 million to settle civil lawsuit against foundation
-
Now Playing: Secret Service report reveals new statistics on school mass shootings
-
Now Playing: Company caught in 'made in America' scheme
-
Now Playing: Judge orders Trump to pay $2 million for violations of state
-
Now Playing: Former Attorney General Jeff Sessions to announce run for Senate
-
Now Playing: Impeachment proceedings enter public phase next week
-
Now Playing: Juul ends sales of mint-flavored pods