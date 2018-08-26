Multiple fatalities as gunman terrorizes video game tournament

More
A gunman opens fire at a Madden 19 football video game tournament killing multiple people and injuring many others in Jacksonville, Florida, as the FBI and ATF join authorities in the investigation.
3:03 | 08/26/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Multiple fatalities as gunman terrorizes video game tournament

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":57417779,"title":"Multiple fatalities as gunman terrorizes video game tournament","duration":"3:03","description":"A gunman opens fire at a Madden 19 football video game tournament killing multiple people and injuring many others in Jacksonville, Florida, as the FBI and ATF join authorities in the investigation.","url":"/WNT/video/multiple-fatalities-gunman-terrorizes-video-game-tournament-57417779","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.