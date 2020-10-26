NASA discovers traces of water on the moon

Scientists discovered traces of water molecules in sunlit areas of the moon’s surface and say it suggests that water molecules on the moon are more widespread than previously thought.
0:29 | 10/26/20

NASA discovers traces of water on the moon

