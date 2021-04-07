Former Nashville police officer pleads guilty to manslaughter

More
An urgent search for survivors after a mudslide in Japan, an investigation into a gas leak in the Gulf of Mexico and backlash over swim caps banned at the Tokyo Olympics.
1:20 | 07/04/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Former Nashville police officer pleads guilty to manslaughter

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:20","description":"An urgent search for survivors after a mudslide in Japan, an investigation into a gas leak in the Gulf of Mexico and backlash over swim caps banned at the Tokyo Olympics. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"78655258","title":"Former Nashville police officer pleads guilty to manslaughter","url":"/WNT/video/nashville-police-officer-pleads-guilty-manslaughter-78655258"}