NFL player makes history as 1st active gay player

Las Vegas Raiders player Carl Nassib came out as gay on Monday and has received an outpouring of support. Nassib advocated for LGBTQ youth suicide prevention organization, The Trevor Project.
2:36 | 06/23/21

