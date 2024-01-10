Nick Saban, Pete Carroll exit football head coach gigs

Alabama's head coach is retiring after 17 seasons, while Carroll’s 14-year tenure with the Seattle Seahawks is coming to an end.

January 10, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live