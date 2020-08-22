Transcript for NYPD officer gets surprise reunion

Finally tonight the police officer getting the surprise of a lifetime when he was called back to work. That is sergeant Ryan muirny. On top of that humvee, he just pulled into his dad's police precinct in New York to give him the surprise of his life. His father, NYPD sergeant Harold Murphy. Both father and son share the same badge as NYPD officers. But Ryan has been away in Afghanistan for nearly a year serving in the army. Not able to communicate with his son that often because of the difference in time, it's been especially tough on dad, sergeant Murphy. So his NYPD commander organized a surprise reunion this week. He called Ryan's father back to his bronx precinct under the ruse that he had to be part of a vip detail not knowing that the surprise vip was just for him. And here's that moment. At first dad doesn't realize that's his son, but then recognizes the one he's been missing for all this time. My heart is still racing seeing him. It would be like any proud parent, concerned, worried. Now I'm happy. Glad they're back together. Our thanks to our flagship station, WABC for their help with that story.

