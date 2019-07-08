Transcript for Ohio home explosion now investigated as arson, possible hate crime

Now, to surprising new developments involving a powerful home explosion in Ohio. The blast now being investigated as a hate crime. The explosion leveling the home, you see it here, investigators, though, finding racial slurs and a swastika spray-painted on the property. Authorities say it was the second time this week someone tried to destroy the house. Here's ABC's Alex Perez. Reporter: The explosion overnight in sterling, Ohio. 911. There's a house behind our house that is completely engulfed in flames -- on fire. Reporter: The home belonging to Angela phrase. The African-American woman has lived here for more than two decades. Authorities discovering a swastika and racial slurs spray-painted on the garage door and the neighbors' vehicles. It's really sickening. It is. It's sickening. To do this to somebody's home. We could have been in there. Reporter: Frase says she and her husband were away while the home was being repaired. Authorities had been at the house a day before the blast after they say someone intentionally tried to fill the home with natural gas and cause an explosion. This type of activity is very disappointing and thinking that one or a couple people could have that type of behavior. Reporter: Tom, the homeowners say they do not intend on rebuilding for fear they could be targeted again. Authorities now offering a $5,000 reward for any information leading to an arrest. Tom? Alex Perez for us tonight. Alex, thank you.

