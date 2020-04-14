People around the world found unique ways to celebrate Easter Sunday while apart

Italian opera singer Andrea Bocelli performed “Amazing Grace” at the empty Duomo Cathedral in the heart of Milan for the world to see.
1:15 | 04/14/20

