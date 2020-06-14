Chad Daybell, the husband of Lori Vallow, has been charged with two felony counts of destruction, alteration or concealment of evidence.

Grandparents confirm bodies of 2 Idaho children have been found

Police have yet to confirm whether the remains found at Chad Daybell’s home belong to stepkids Tylee Ryan, 17, and her brother J.J. Vallow, 7, who have been missing since September.