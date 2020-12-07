Transcript for 2 police officers ambushed in McAllen, Texas

And now to the deadly ambush in Texas. Two police officers responding to a call were shot and killed at the door of a home. The police chief said they never stood a chance. When other officers arrived, the gunman took his own life. Here's janai Norman with the story. Reporter: Tonight, a deadly ambush in Texas. Two officers shot and killed. The police chief saying they did not stand a chance. What I'm trying to tell you about that, in that sense, is that the officers never had a chancesuspect a deadly Ast on them. Reporter: The two officers, edelmiro Garza Jr., who'd been an officer for nine years, and Ismael Chavez, with the department for two years, responding to a call for a domestic disturbance Saturday afternoon. Immediately comingnder fire, never even drawing their weapons. The suspect of the incident met our officers at the door and shot both officers. Reporter: Authorities say the suspect, 23-year-old Ignacio caramillo, has a history of arrests, including previous charges for driving under the influence, fleeing from officers, and assault. When additional officers arrived Saturday, ordering caramillo to drop his weapon, officials say he turned the gun on himself. Tfficers came here to maintain peace. Instead, they were taken down by gunfire. The next few days for us, moving forward as well, will be very, very difficult. Reporter: Tom, the police chief says those officers were not wearing body cameras and the shooting is still under investigation. Tonight, there has been an outpouring of support for the department and the families of those officers. Tom? Janai, thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.