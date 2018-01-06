Transcript for Police: Uber driver said rider was shot during attack try

To Denver Toni the Uber driver accused of shooting illing his ownassenger. He C Sandell. Reporter: The 911 call came in at 2:45 thing. Our caller is an Uber driver eating he just shot a passenger. Repr:t passenger sh multiple times. Er police trying cpr, but he not survive E interstate where it happened shut down for hours. An Uber driver and his passenger got into a conflict inside his vehic shots were fired. Orter: The dri 29-year-michael Hancock, now facing a first degrerdercharge. Hancock allegedly told a wine he opened fireause his passenger cked him. Officers and this knife.but exactly whatneside this car is still a mystery. Is the Uber driver th suspect? That's affirm. Lieve he's our Cal orter: Hancock's family ys he's the fathertw kids, that he wa "To make the world a be place." Says they are "Deeply troubled" by the shootind are king closely with police." Lso points out that drivers anssengers are not allowed to carrywhile using the po say Hancock is refusing to talk thout an attorney.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.