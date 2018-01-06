Police: Uber driver said rider was shot during attack try

More
An Uber driver arrested in the fatal shooting of a passenger told a witness that he opened fire after his customer tried to attack him, police said Friday.
1:10 | 06/01/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Police: Uber driver said rider was shot during attack try
To Denver Toni the Uber driver accused of shooting illing his ownassenger. He C Sandell. Reporter: The 911 call came in at 2:45 thing. Our caller is an Uber driver eating he just shot a passenger. Repr:t passenger sh multiple times. Er police trying cpr, but he not survive E interstate where it happened shut down for hours. An Uber driver and his passenger got into a conflict inside his vehic shots were fired. Orter: The dri 29-year-michael Hancock, now facing a first degrerdercharge. Hancock allegedly told a wine he opened fireause his passenger cked him. Officers and this knife.but exactly whatneside this car is still a mystery. Is the Uber driver th suspect? That's affirm. Lieve he's our Cal orter: Hancock's family ys he's the fathertw kids, that he wa "To make the world a be place." Says they are "Deeply troubled" by the shootind are king closely with police." Lso points out that drivers anssengers are not allowed to carrywhile using the po say Hancock is refusing to talk thout an attorney.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":55597582,"title":"Police: Uber driver said rider was shot during attack try","duration":"1:10","description":"An Uber driver arrested in the fatal shooting of a passenger told a witness that he opened fire after his customer tried to attack him, police said Friday.","url":"/WNT/video/police-uber-driver-rider-shot-attack-55597582","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.