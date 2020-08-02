Prince Harry reportedly reveals years of therapy in speech

More
He and Duchess Meghan spoke at an event in Miami, their first public appearance since splitting from the royal family.
0:22 | 02/08/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Prince Harry reportedly reveals years of therapy in speech

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:22","description":"He and Duchess Meghan spoke at an event in Miami, their first public appearance since splitting from the royal family.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"68834273","title":"Prince Harry reportedly reveals years of therapy in speech","url":"/WNT/video/prince-harry-reportedly-reveals-years-therapy-speech-68834273"}