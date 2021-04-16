Transcript for Prince Philip's funeral set for Saturday

Overseas and on the eve of the funeral for Britain's prince Philip, the rare photo of queen Elizabeth and prince Philip in Scotland. And tonight what we've learned about the service the world will be watching tomorrow morning. James Longman from London. Reporter: A nation, and a queen, prepares to say goodbye. Tonight, the palace releasing this never before seen picture of queen Elizabeth and her prince, the duke of Edinburgh. And we're learning more about tomorrow's funeral. The queen will pause in her car for a moment of reflection as she passes the coffin of her beloved husband. Prince Charles, princess Anne, and grandsons will follow the casket in procession. It's an image sure to evoke memories of princess Diana's funeral, when Philip supported princes William and Harry through their grief. But the brothers will not walk together. Between them a cousin, Peter Philips. I think quite something that we're not going to see them side by side. Reporter: The queen will sit alone in St. George's chapel. The 30 in attendance, including her majesty, will wear masks. Unusually all Royals will be in civilian dress. Perhaps to include prince Harry, who stepped down from royal duties and was stripped of his military titles. But the ceremony and music will celebrate Philip's deep devotion to the military, queen, and country. Let's get to James Longman with us tonight from Windsor. Great to have you with us again. The palace trying to keep a focus on prince Philip, but here in the U.S. And around the world, a lot of focus on princes William and Harry, and the question many are asking, why not just walk together to put this, what we've seen, aside? Reporter: Well, David, Peter is the eldest grandson, and his mother, princess Anne, was perhaps the closes to the duke of Edinburgh, but separating William and Harry in this way has drawn more attention than the palace would have liked. We'll see you tomorrow, 9:30 eastern for the coverage of the funeral. When we come back, the

