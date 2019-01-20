Transcript for Questions arise about standoff between Native American vet and 'MAGA' students

at the foot of the Lincoln memorial. Showing a native American man banging a drum in a crowd of boys, some of them wearing make America great again hats. Was it a confrontation? Erielle reshef with more to the story. Reporter: Tonight, new questions and confusion amid the fallout and fury over this now viral encounter. A group of students, some from a catholic school in Kentucky, appearing to face off with 65-year-old native American veteran Nathan Phillips at the foot of the Lincoln memorial Friday. One of the boys seen here staring stoically at Phillips as he beats his drum. Phillips, part of an indigenous people's March. The students, on a school trip to Washington, D.C., to attend the March for life. Initial video of the incident spreading like wildfire. The students sustaining swift backlash. But longer videos posted online show much more of what happened before the exchange. Both groups apparently riled up by a few self-described black israelites, hurling slurs at the native Americans and the teens. A bunch of future school shooters! That's right. Reporter: In the new footage, Phillips seen approaching the crowd of boys as they chant their school letters. Phillips telling a local newspaper later he was trying to diffuse the tension by intervening. And this clip purporting to show a member of the indigenous people's group confronting the boys. White people, go back to Europe. Where you came from. Reporter: Moments later, this boy seems to try to keep the confrontation from escalating. In response to the online vitriol, the father of one of the teens coming to their defense, saying, "To present children in a false light to advance your agenda is a new low." Erielle, the school was quick to condemn the behavior of those children. Have they responded with the new clips out there? Initially, the school said they were investigating and would take disciplinary action. They have not issued a new statement since the longer video emerged. We have reached out to the students and Mr. Phillips, but have not heard back. Erielle, thank you.

