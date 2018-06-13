Residents desperately trying to save homes from fires in Utah and Colorado

More
Near Denver, the Buffalo fire has led to the evacuations of more than 1,300 homes.
1:41 | 06/13/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Residents desperately trying to save homes from fires in Utah and Colorado

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":55877455,"title":"Residents desperately trying to save homes from fires in Utah and Colorado","duration":"1:41","description":"Near Denver, the Buffalo fire has led to the evacuations of more than 1,300 homes.","url":"/WNT/video/residents-desperately-save-homes-fires-utah-colorado-55877455","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.