Russian opposition leader Alexey Navalny sentenced to prison

More
Russian police detained over 5,400 people at demonstrations supporting President Vladimir Putin’s fiercest critic. Navalny was poisoned with a nerve agent last summer.
1:22 | 02/03/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Russian opposition leader Alexey Navalny sentenced to prison

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:22","description":"Russian police detained over 5,400 people at demonstrations supporting President Vladimir Putin’s fiercest critic. Navalny was poisoned with a nerve agent last summer. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"75642347","title":"Russian opposition leader Alexey Navalny sentenced to prison ","url":"/WNT/video/russian-opposition-leader-alexey-navalny-sentenced-prison-75642347"}