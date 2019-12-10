Saddle Ridge fire forces nearly 100,000 residents to evacuate

Firefighters used saws to reach gated communities and those who stayed behind were fighting the blazes with garden hoses; red-flag warnings were extended in California.
4:11 | 10/12/19

Video Transcript
Transcript for Saddle Ridge fire forces nearly 100,000 residents to evacuate

