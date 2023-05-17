Salt barge in Detroit River

A freighter longer than two football fields and carrying 21 tons of salt was freed Wednesday, several hours after running aground in the Detroit River near an island along the U.S.-Canada border.

May 17, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live