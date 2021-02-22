Shootout at Louisiana gun store leaves 2 dead

More
Police say Joshua Williams, 27, opened fire inside a New Orleans gun shop and range after a heated argument.
0:19 | 02/22/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Shootout at Louisiana gun store leaves 2 dead

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:19","description":"Police say Joshua Williams, 27, opened fire inside a New Orleans gun shop and range after a heated argument. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"76033919","title":"Shootout at Louisiana gun store leaves 2 dead","url":"/WNT/video/shootout-louisiana-gun-store-leaves-dead-76033919"}