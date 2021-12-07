Transcript for Texas voting rights battle heats up as state Democrats head to DC

to turn next to the battle in this country over voting rights. Tonight in Texas, one of the states trying to enact strict new voting laws, democratic lawmakers are now leaving the state to block the vote on a Republican measure, all in their effort, they say, to protect voting access in Texas. ABC's Rachel Scott tonight on what this could mean for the larger debate across this country. Reporter: Tonight, Texas democratic lawmakers fleeing the state. Once again, using the only tool they have left to block one of the most restrictive voting bills in the country. They say they're in it for the long haul. As long as it takes to kill this legislation, whether that is a few days or whether that's for the remainder of the special session, that's up to -- that's up to the Republicans. Reporter: The bill would ban 24-hour polling locations and drive-through voting, which have increased turnout among minorities. Prohibit election officials from sending absentee ballot applications from people who have not requested then and give partisan poll watchers greater access to polling sites. Tonight, the Republican lieutenant governor telling our station KTRK Democrats are abandoning their responsibility. That's not how you conduct business in government. That's anarchy at the capitol. Reporter: But vice president kamala Harris cheering them on. I applaud them standing for the rights of all Americans and all Texans to express their voice through their vote, unencumbered. All right, Rachel Scott. Tonight, those Texas lawmakers are heading to the nation's capital. They say they're willing to stay there for weeks to block this bill? Reporter: Yes, and David, these Democrats are trying to make a point that this is much larger than Texas. Already, we have seen 16 states pass laws that make it tougher for people to vote. This is about putting pressure on congress to pass voting rights legislation and tomorrow, president Biden will be in Philadelphia to make the case. David? Rachel Scott live in Washington. Rachel, thank you.

