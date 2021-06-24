Top US general defends West Point education

More
Gen. Mark Milley defended the education soldiers receive at West Point after Republican Congressman Michael Waltz accused the military academy of embracing divisive theories on race.
2:11 | 06/24/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Top US general defends West Point education

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"2:11","description":"Gen. Mark Milley defended the education soldiers receive at West Point after Republican Congressman Michael Waltz accused the military academy of embracing divisive theories on race.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"78453249","title":"Top US general defends West Point education","url":"/WNT/video/top-us-general-defends-west-point-education-78453249"}