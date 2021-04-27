Former Trump AG Bill Barr speaks to Jan. 6 committee

While several members of former President Donald Trump’s inner circle have refused to cooperate with the Jan. 6 committee investigation, Barr could be a key witness.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live