Trump's 'maximum pressure' campaign has Iran economy in decline

More
Iran's foreign minister tweeted a video of a young boy whose mother, he said, cannot get prosthetic legs for him because of the U.S. sanctions.
1:57 | 06/04/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Trump's 'maximum pressure' campaign has Iran economy in decline

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:57","description":"Iran's foreign minister tweeted a video of a young boy whose mother, he said, cannot get prosthetic legs for him because of the U.S. sanctions.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"63462927","title":"Trump's 'maximum pressure' campaign has Iran economy in decline","url":"/WNT/video/trumps-maximum-pressure-campaign-iran-economy-decline-63462927"}