US military completes temporary pier off Gaza; aid deliveries to begin within days

The U.S. military completed the installation of a temporary pier to facilitate the transportation of humanitarian aid into Gaza from the Mediterranean Sea, U.S. Central Command said.

May 16, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live