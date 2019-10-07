Transcript for US scientist died in 'criminal act' on Greek island: Authorities

There is also major news this evening involving that American mother, a U.S. Scientist, found dead in Greece. Her body was found in a world War II bunker end and tonight, authorities say she was the victim of a, quote, criminal the married been missing for a week. And here's our foreign correspondent James Longman. Reporter: Murder on the mediterranean. Tonight, investigators reveal 59-year-old American Suzanne Eaton died in what they call a criminal act on the Greek island of Crete. For the first time, we're seeing where she was found, deep in these winding tunnels once used as a Nazi bunker during world War II. It's not known if the mother of two died here or if these dark recesses gave her kill ear con veeb yet hiding place. According to Greek place, an autopsy revealed she was suffocated. Authorities believe she was killed not long after she disappeared a week ago. It's thought Eaton, a molecular biologist, had gone for a run, her sneakers missing, but her phone and wallet left behind. The search was exhaustive. Helicopters and dogs, even a specialist rescue boat equipped with sonar, all taking part. Eaton's husband and two sons joining in. Detectives are, tonight, on the hunt for mrs Eaton's killer, with police from across Greece working this case. David? James Longman tonight, thank

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.