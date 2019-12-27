New video shows cab of semitruck engulfed in flames on highway

More
The driver suffered minor injuries after he lost control and the truck went up an embankment, slammed into an overpass and caught fire.
0:17 | 12/27/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for New video shows cab of semitruck engulfed in flames on highway

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:17","description":"The driver suffered minor injuries after he lost control and the truck went up an embankment, slammed into an overpass and caught fire.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"67937271","title":"New video shows cab of semitruck engulfed in flames on highway","url":"/WNT/video/video-shows-cab-semitruck-engulfed-flames-highway-67937271"}