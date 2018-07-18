Video shows in-flight terror as fire leads to deadly plane crash

More
The plane, which was being donated to a museum, had just taken off on a sightseeing flight in South Africa.
0:14 | 07/18/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Video shows in-flight terror as fire leads to deadly plane crash
You're really just tonight from inside the cabin the plane as it crashes in South Africa investigators are now poring over this video. Showing an engine on the vintage plane on fire and then the moment the plane goes down one person was killed. Sixteen passengers and two crew members survived.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":56677367,"title":"Video shows in-flight terror as fire leads to deadly plane crash","duration":"0:14","description":"The plane, which was being donated to a museum, had just taken off on a sightseeing flight in South Africa.","url":"/WNT/video/video-shows-flight-terror-fire-leads-deadly-plane-56677367","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.