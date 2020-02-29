Transcript for Warehouse explosion in downtown LA

Time now for our "Index." And a warehouse explosion in downtown Los Angeles. Smoke seen for miles. Fire officials say at least two people are in critical condition with severe burns. Another in fair condition. No word on what set off the explosion. Some of it caught there on surveillance video. You can see right there. We'll have much more of the story as we follow it. The horrifying moments unfolding in a home in Colorado. S.W.A.T. Officers locked in a standoff with a man holding a woman and three children upstairs at gunpoint. Caught on body camera as a crisis negotiator distracted the man. Other officers found two children held in a second floor bedroom and helped them escape. That suspect later died by suicide.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.