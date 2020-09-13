Transcript for West Coast continues to suffer from wildfire catastrophe

Paulette will hit bermuda as a category 2. Rob, thank you. And the west continuing to suffer through a deadly wildfire catastrophe. Take a look at this drone footage from Phoenix, Oregon. Entire neighborhoods incinerated. Nearly 5 million acres burning in California, Oregon, and Washington state. The air quality, now the worst in the world. And the human toll, at least 25 are dead and dozens remain unaccounted for. Will Carr is on the fire line in California. Reporter: Tonight, the death toll rising as record-breaking wildfires rage and hazardous smoke smothers the biggest cities out west. At least 25 people killed across three states in the past week, and dozens are still missing. Mary Joyner is fighting back tears, telling us how her beloved 92-year-old aunt violet begged to be rescued from the home they shared in Phoenix, Oregon. She kept calling me on my cell phone at work, yelling at me to come get her, and I kept telling her, "I can't come get U, auntie vie, they won't let me in. Just get the hell out of there." Reporter: But thee spread too fast, destroying hundreds of homes, including Mary's. Her grief unbearable, as she heard her aunt's last voicemails. I had my son take all those messages off. Every time I close my eyes, that's all I hear or see. Reporter: Officials in Oregon warning of a mass fatality incident. The flames incinerating at least We are hearing reports that as the winds start to move back onshore, we may have gusting starting this afternoon. We're very worried about that. Reporter: Seattle, San Francisco, and Los Angeles are all reporting some of the worst air quality in the world. Check out the view out the window of the thick smoke. It looks like a fog in los Angeles county. At least 100 fires burning in at least 10 states tonight. The bobcat fire near losngeles today forcing evacuations as president trump is set to visit the state tomorrow. From the air and on the ground, 16,000 firefighters are battling 29 major fires here, many working nonstop for nearly two months. More than 3.3 million acres, roughly the size of Connecticut, have been scorched this year alone. 27 times the amount burned at this time last year. The north complex fire has killed at least 12 people and damaged or destroyed 2,000 structures. We're experiencing weather conditions the likes of which we never have experienced in our lifetime. Reporter: Back in Oregon, Mary tonight haunted by fears her aunt and her pets did not make it. I'm hoping the smoke got her. And she just went to sleep. And my dog. And the cat. I just hope they went to sleep. So hard to hear that. We can't imagine what they're going through. So many are dealing with this right now. Will, residents dealing not only with the fire and destruction, but also the potentially toxic air quality? Reporter: Tom, it's a choking smoke. That's the best way I can describe this. That's why I'm leaving my mask on. We are expecting cooler and wetter weather up and down the west coast coming. Hopefully crews can jump on top of the fires and get rid of some of the smoke. Will, thank you. Now to the shocking ambush of two Los Angeles county

