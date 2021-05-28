Woman charged with assaulting flight attendant

Witnesses said a passenger on a Southwest Airlines plane attacked a flight attendant on a plane last week. The fight began as a dispute over masks. The passenger has been arrested.
0:14 | 05/28/21

Woman charged with assaulting flight attendant

