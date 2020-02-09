Transcript for 9-year-old donates birthday presents, sets up scrap metal business for hospital

Finally tonight, the great big idea that's America strong. The fourth grader turning scrap metal into cold, hard cash and using it to say thank you. It all started with this pitch. Instead of having a birthday party or as many presents, I want to donate to a hospital. That's 9-year-old hunter-michael Hutchins. I was wondering if you wanted to donate, even if it's a dollar or $10. He's on a anything to raise money for first responders at his local Indianapolis hospital. Even if it's more, please donate. If you can't, that's okay. Please donate. The fourth grader using his scrap metal business for good, recycle things like aluminum cans and old batteries and turn it into cash. A lot of things get thrown away. He combined those earnings with his own birthday money to buy snacks for hospital staff at franciscan health. Already donating more than $2,000. I think they are really happy because they gave me pictures. Those thank yous pouring in from hospital workers and encouraging others to donate their scrap metal to hunter-michael. We're going to take a load in a minute. Today, the little boy is back at it again, headed back to the scrap yard, this time, with unwanted satellite dishes, poles and chairs. Hoping to raise another $2,000 by next week. This young entrepreneur showing us a new way to say thank you. So, we're back from the scrap yard. I got $11. And now I got to do my homework and get ready for soccer bye! Keep it going. Thank you so much for watching tonight. I'm Tom llamas. I hope to see you right back here tomorrow. For David and all of us here, stay safe.

