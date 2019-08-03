Transcript for 9-year-old girl designs sneakers with Golden State Warriors' Steph Curry

Finally tonight on this international women's day, America strong. The little girl and the big star. What he did to make her dream come true. Reporter: 9-year-old Riley Morrison, loves playing basketball and she loves watching golden state warrior Steph curry. He's a really good ball handler. I hope to be as good as him when im older. Reporter: So naturally she wanted the same shoes curry wears on the court. The ultimate upgrade. Reporter: But when she went to the under Armour web site and looked for curry 5s only boys sizes came up. Riley telling ESPN. There weren't on the girls net. Boys aren't any better than girls. There's no difference. She looked at me and she goes dad that's not fair. I said hey why didn't write a letter to him. Reporter: And that's exactly what Riley did. Dear Stephen curry, I'm 9 years old. I'm from napa, California and I'm a big fan of yours. Reporter: Well, that letter reached curry who usually makes amazing plays on the court. This time he did it on social media. I woke up opened my phone and I'm reading this letter and it says Riley. It took me a few minutes and I realize this is a letter from Steph curry to my daughter about shoes. He said he was sorry that they had listed the shoes as boys and that he was fixing the problem and that he would send me a pair of curry 5s. I was shocked. I didn't know what to say. She just kept saying he wrote back dad. Dad, he wrote back! Are these mine? Yes. Yay! She got six large boxes of gear from him and multiple pairs of shoes. This is amazing. Reporter: Just last night Riley met her idol. Riley has now even collaborated with curry on another sneaker, her designs right there on the sock liner. Be fearless. Reporter: Riley Morris son by taking charge of her own future teaching a new generation of girls this lesson. By simply writing the letter you could change the world and you don't have to be rude. You can be kind and respectful and it will change. That is so true. You can see more of Riley's story on ESPN. Thanks for watching. I'm Tom llamas. I hope to see you back here tomorrow. Good night.

