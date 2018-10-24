Transcript for 7-year-old scores golden ticket to American Idol

America strong and we thought in American Idol. It was just a couple of weeks ago you make that little girl right here tiny little yet Emma we dep Johnny voice. Yeah. But at the time this girl he's definitely an American Idol. So I mentioned that night Ryan Seacrest we hope you're watching he looks in a camera he says Ryan Seacrest if you're watching. And I'm like. Great pull. Hi hey that's me and I am watching plea he's at Ryan Seacrest I hope you're listening I say out loud. Ryan was not only listening David says she's an American Idol sums on this one of four from going. You know what she is I should text the idol producers and producers from American Idol or gotten touch it's lonely at M and here she is seven years old singing the National Anthem in front of Luke Brian Flannery she Katy Perry take a look at this. She's been given a golden ticket to come back when she's old enough thanks Ron. Connect.

