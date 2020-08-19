Transcript for ‘What Would You Do?’: Dad tells son to "toughen up” about fear of reptiles

So, I've seen a lot of stuff on the news recently, and I'm worried I could get really sick. I've never been vaccinated, and I want to be. Oh, don't be silly. We've been through this already. You're better off avoiding that stuff. According to the CDC, more than 5 million Americans have contracted the coronavirus. But a new poll conducted by ABC news and "The Washington post," found that only 71% of Americans say they would get a coronavirus vaccine. If only, say 70% to 75% of Americans are willing to get the vaccine, is that going to get us to herd immunity? Unlikely. We are doing everything we can to show that it's safe and that it's effective. There is a general anti-science, anti-authority, anti-vaccine feeling amongst some people in this country. Despite the hard science that proves vaccinations are safe and effective, some still don't agree. And it's prompted some notable disagreements. Some teens are now taking on their parents, fighting to get the shots they never received when they were younger. A teenager in Ohio made headlines when he took to the internet for advice on getting vaccinated despite the opposition of his parents. Good morning, everyone. My name is Ethan lindenburger. Last year, he even brought his story to the senate as part of his fight against anti-vaccination propaganda. I approached my mother with information from the CDC that claims that vaccines don't cause autism. She responded with, that's what they want you to think. He was vaccinated as soon as he could do it legally at the age of 18. You don't even know what the vaccines can do to you. I've read a lot of stuff and it's scary. But, mom, where are you getting that information? There are so many scientific studies proving that vaccinations are safe. You see a young man begging his mother to have his vaccinated -- Please mom. I need your consent because I'm not 18 yet. Absolutely not. What would you do? We shot this scenario more than a year ago, before the covid-19 pandemic, at the orangetown classic diner. Honey, we are an anti-vax household, and that's just the way it is. And our mother and son are not seeing eye-to-eye. So why am I not getting vaccinated? These customers appear to be listening in. I'm nervous, because you don't know what they're giving you, and I don't trust it. Okay, here we go. All right, here we go. Here we go. We're retired schoolteachers. We're on your side, and we're staying out of the issue. What do you guys think? I never saw a kid have a bad reaction to a vaccine. She won't listen to reason, you know? She's clearly on his side. You may be able to find somebody at a clinic or something who can -- You said you weren't getting into this. I'm not getting into this. I'm not getting into this. Now mom's back. So those people over there overheard me, and they both said that they were both vaccinated. And Ashton's hoping they can reason with her. Excuse me. Do you agree with vaccinating? Yeah. I've never seen a bad reaction to a vaccine. I just feel like the whole vaccine thing is a government conspiracy though. You don't think so? I'm 77 years old. I probably wouldn't have made it to 77 if I hadn't had some vaccinations. So you feel like my fears of vaccination is unfounded? I think that you need to look at science, you know? Time to introduce ourselves. Hi, guys. How are you? Uh-oh. Oh, god. I grew up in the time when polio was rampant in the country, and then the polio vaccine came out. It wiped out the polio. I wanted her to be open to science. We're back at it. Right now I feel like going to public places, I feel like I'm at risk. You make it 16 years without being vaccinated. Why the rush now? You're being so unreasonable right now. I wonder if they're texting to each other. I bet you they are. Do you want vaccines to kill you? And when she walks away -- Done. Can you believe what she's saying right now? These teens diagnose Ashton's mom. No. Some people, you can't break them. They're just stubborn. They're never going to change She says that it can cause all sorts of problems. There's no evidence to even prove that case. Did you get vaccinated? Are you guys vaccinated? I am. Straight out of birth. You're causing more of a detriment towards society while not vaccinating. I've always been vaccinated. I'm perfectly healthy. My mom, she's worked in the medical field her whole life. My dad does medical stuff. Some people are just really stubborn. And it's scary, because it could be dangerous. Yeah, exactly, because sometimes, you know, those negative effects can be lethal. We keep rolling. He wants to be vaccinated and I'm still in charge and I don't. House rules are house rules, I tell my daughter. That's right. Are your children vaccinated? Yes, but back then, you know, that was just the thing to do. I just worry about what the vaccine's actually are doing though. You don't know. And this woman is also conflicted about vaccinations. If you could do it all again, would you vaccinate your kids today? I don't know. It's hard right? Yeah, I don't know. Parenting is hard. Whether we make good or bad decisions. Yes. Oh, I've made a load of bad -- if I had to go back. But ultimately she says she wouldn't take back her decision. But you wouldn't change the vaccine? No, no, I don't think so. Let's talk to this mom ourselves. Today is different than a few years ago, you said? Well, you just followed what the doctor said basically, and that was it. If you had to do it all over again? I probably would. Everybody wants best for their children, so -- and you don't want other people to get sick either. This time Ashton leaves his mom alone. And when she engages her neighbor -- check this out. She agrees with mom. She finally finds an ally. When they talk about the vaccinations, they make it seem like, you know, you're putting everyone else at risk. I disagree. Fight it as long as you can, that's all. She doubts that the personal decision to vaccinate will have an impact on others, though the science is clear that it will. According to the CDC, if a large enough percentage of the population are protected from a disease, either by vaccine or prior illness, the disease is less likely to spread. This is known as herd immunity. And vaccines are the most efficient method of achieving herd immunity because they create immunity without causing You vaccinated him? Yes, I did. He got really sick from one of the vaccinations from being a baby. Time to find out more. I did notice after every vaccination he did have, he did get really sick. He got fevers every single time. So, I don't know. It's hard, but you do feel the pressure, so that's half the reason why I do do it. We're rolling one last time. I've educated myself, and I don't feel safe. And these customers seem captivated by the family feud. You are putting my life in danger. Oh, my god. She's shaking her head. I just -- she's being so unreasonable to me right now. Yes, I can see. You should take care of what you need to do. Can you try and talk some sense into her? Now they give mom a dose of their own information. The science shows these vaccinations do not cause autism. No? How do you know? Well, numbers prove it. And research over 75 years. This is good. This is really good. Yeah, but I don't know what they're putting in his body. You don't have any idea half of what you're even eating in the food that you're eating. So it's like -- doing something that's knowingly going to leave him vulnerable to make him sick -- You're pushing fate, that's what I think. It's time for us to step in. I had measles when I was a kid, and then my mother got it, and she almost died from it. It was terrible. Every parent has the obligation to protect the child. I had it when I was a kid. I wouldn't want that on any kid. Vaccinations should be the norm here. We've got outbreaks right now, right? Enter and that's -- that's scary. An intense day of filming, and it's important to stress that the science on this issue is clear. Vaccinating remains vital to our health and the health of those around us.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.