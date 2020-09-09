Transcript for 'What Would You Do?': Diners share personal experiences about bisexuality

We're back at the historic steer-in where most patrons have come to Bryce's defense after his straight friends don't support him coming out as bisexual. You guys are being really close-minded. You're saying it's either a black or white issue and it's I can't say nothing's wrong with that. I've been there, done that. So now, we're changing things up. Dude, it's okay. I'm gay. Jacob is playing a gay character who doesn't believe bisexuality is real. A study from American university made headlines after finding that bisexual people face just as much discrimination from gay men and lesbians as they do from heterosexual people. And that means that coming out, even to a gay friend, doesn't guarantee acceptance or understanding. Our hidden cameras are rolling. I actually invited my boyfriend to come to dinner and meet us. Did you say boyfriend? Yeah. So you're gay? No, I'm not gay. I'm bisexual, so I like men and women. And our actors' conversation catches this customer's attention. Here's the thing. I, as a gay man, understand that you like other men right now and you just were liking women, and you're confused, but you're gay. But I'm not gay. I'm bi. Bryce, it's okay. You don't have to pretend. It's okay for him to be gay but it's not okay for me to be bi? I mean at least he's honest about being gay. It's not the same thing. He is sitting nearby, listening in. Let's send Bryce to the men's room. I need a minute. I'm gonna go to the bathroom. What is wrong with him? And now, this active duty soldier joins the conversation. I believe a man and a woman should be together. That's my thing, okay? That's what I believe. But do I believe that there's bisexuality? Yes, I do. I do believe there's bisexuality. So what does this say right here? It says I fight for you, and I fight for you, and I fight for him. I don't know much about him. I just know that he's trying to figure out his life. He tries to put it in perspective for our gay friend. It is hard for the gay community because there are still a lot of people that don't even want to accept it. I can tell you when I was his age at 19, I would not be sitting here talking to you right now. Why do you say that? Because he's gay? Yes! Wow. At 19 years old that's how I was. I would not have talked to him because he's gay. I would not talk to my family members that are. I wouldn't talk to battle buddies that are. So what changed? You changed? Yes. I'm 47 years old now. I'm a different person. You're still learning. So we should accept him? So we should accept him? My opinion, I think you should because you're his friend. Time to introduce ourselves. How are you doing, sir? Good, how about you? I'm John Quinones. This is part of a TV show, they're actors. You said "I was in the military and I fought for your right and his right and their right." And I still do to this day. Do I have to like somebody's lifestyle? I don't have to like it, but it doesn't change that I'm still going to protect them because a good person's a good person. Period. When Courtney askthis patron what she thinks -- Do you think bisexuality is a real thing? Yes, I do. Whatever he wants is what he wants. -- Bryce finds another ally. Well, if he likes women, if he likes men, that's up to him. It's none of -- nobody else's concern, but him. But as a gay person, I don't think it's a real thing. Well that's your opinion, and he's got his opinion. Now this customer tells Courtney Jacob how she sees it. In my era nobody even came out of the closet. I'm proud of the people that do. Some of my best friends are gay. I just think when you come out, you should just come out all the way. You shouldn't -- it just feels like bisexuality is just a steppingstone. I heard what you said. That's why I'm getting so upset. Her advice -- But he didn't admit to just liking guys. -- Listen to their friend. We're rolling one last time. My boyfriend is on his way to meet us, and he'll be here soon. Wait, wait, wait, wait. You're gay. No, I'm bi. This young woman can't contain herself when she overhears Bryce coming out. So, I like men and women. Wow, that's amazing. Listen, it's okay. I went through the exact same thing. You're gay now. Yeah. No, I'm not gay. I'm bi. I like men and women still. No. You just haven't chosen yet. Yeah. She clearly disagrees. I thought that you of all people would understand. I do understand because guess what, you're gay. You're bi. Finally, she's had enough. Being bi is real. And if he says he's bi, you should respect your friend. Why are you getting involved? Why are you getting involved? Because this is really important to him and you guys are not being good friends. No. We're just worried about him. Like he's going to be one or the other eventually and he's just confused right now. That's insulting to him. I'm gay. I also said I was bi, but now I'm gay. Yeah, and I'm pan and being bi is legitimate. She tells everyone how she identifies. Pan? Yes. What does that mean? Well I'm pan-romantic, asexual. So -- That means it's the person that I'm in love with, not their genitals. If I fall in love with a person, it's that person. And she lets Bryce know he's not alone. I support you. I'm John Quinones. Hi. It's "What would you do?" The TV show. Oh, okay. You're almost in tears. Was it hard, coming out? I always thought I was weird. You're not. What got you through it? My friends' support. There's other people like me and it's really important to know that there's other people like you. When we sit down to chat with Ashley's mother, we discover something surprising. I didn't know. Yeah, I've never really -- She never told us. You just found out. Yeah. When she -- But when she was little, she was different. I never felt like it's something to really bring up. And, does it matter to you? No. She's my daughter. I will love her, support her, whatever she wants to do. Hi Ashley. I want to give you a hug, so bad. And Bryce shares how important this day has been for him. You're bisexual? Yeah. Having my first role be a bisexual character has been a really wonderful opportunity for me. I think it's very important to be able to show the diversity of the community. Being able to say you know, bi people do exist and they are important and their voices are heard.

