Transcript for ‘What Would You Do?’: Forgetful shopper runs back to get more items

Making dinner for the whole family tonight. Oh, how nice. Yup, I'm making a -- Oh, that all too familiar feeling. I forgot the cheese, you can't make a casserole without the cheese. You don't mind if I go get it, do you? They say patience is a virtue. Thanks, you're a doll. But it's not always easy, especially when the average American spends around 60 hours a year grocery shopping. And around 118 hours waiting in lines. Some companies are trying to eliminate the checkout process all together. No lines, no checkouts. Welcome, to Amazon go. But in the meantime -- Okay. Thank you. Are those green beans? If your patience is tested -- Yeah. That would make a great side dish. By a customer who keeps running to grab one more thing. Brb. "What would you do?" Hidden cameras, on. We've taken over the aisles at Fitch's iga in Wilmore, Kentucky. And our forgetful shopper thinks she's ready to check out. Bread, cream of chicken soup, salad dressing. Oh, my god, did I get salad dressing? Well, it's right over there, honey. I'll be right back. She's an inexperienced shopper, but don't tell anybody I said that. Don't worry, we won't tell. Got the dressing. Okay, you're set. Not exactly. I'm a terrible shopper. It's okay, my dear. We all were once ourselves before. Unfortunately, raylee has got a lot to learn. I got the wrong soup. Now this is ridiculous. With their patience waning, this woman uses the time to grab something she forgot. Do you think she can get one of those for me? And raylee takes it one step further. I forgot my bread. The lady in front of us wants one as well. What a character. Okay, thank you. All right, have her forget one more thing. I'm just going to get a cheaper one. Okay, now, I'm not going to be able to wait much. I have a noon lunch and I'm not nearly ready for it. She just won't wait any longer. Okay. Where did your friend go? Over there. She has a luncheon. Was I taking too long? A little. She just has a luncheon. So go ahead, let's do it. Time for us to speed things up. Hi, ma'am, how are you? I'm John Quinones. It's "What would you do?" I really didn't know how she was going to make it. But she would get better in time. I think in Kentucky people are born to be kind and patient. You waited a long time. I'm just nice. I mean, I'm not, I'm a fireball. I helped her. And then I switched lines because I had to get out of here. How are you? I love this part. Throughout the day shoppers seem happy to let raylee go and grab that missing item. Oh, that's fine. I thought you had to go get something else, it's fine if you have to. Do you mind if I go grab a drink really quick? No. You're fine, go ahead. Do you mind? I do not mind. Okay. But when one item turns into two -- Let me run and get it. I'm so sorry. Watch her come back. She'll have to go get something else. And then three. Lord, help our friend. To our surprise, many people step in to play shopping assistant. So we need one more chicken soup, coffee, and tupperware. Bread. Cream of chicken soup. Breadcrumbs. Cheese. Coffee. Salad dressing, chips, salsa. Salsa. He even tries to hurry the process along by shopping for her. What aisle is it in? Sir, it's to the lane left of you. This is crazy. But not everyone has all day to wait on raylee. Do you mind if I just go get one more thing? Honey, in just a minute I'm just gonna have to leave. Okay. Have you rung that up? Oh, no. I got to go. Before she does -- Hi, how are you? No, no. It's "What would you do?" I'm gonna get you! And you! You're in a hurry, you don't have much time. I don't. If I didn't have to go back to work I would have been like, okay. I've held the line up before. But no one puts their time aside quite like this last shopper. What'd you get for lunch? Fish. Fish. At first, she scans the situation from the back of the line. Seriously though, I am hungry. Maybe I should go get something. Miss, miss, miss. But when the shopper beside her clocks out -- I've got to get to work. She clocks in. Sorry. That's okay. Okay, pasta. I got the cheese. Sorry, I'm the worst shopper. I'm just overwhelmed. That's okay. So we've got bread, and then we have breadcrumbs. I got those. Do you have sauce? No. Do you like red sauce? That's great. This is amazing. Is it down here? I don't know. She sacrifices her own time, just to give raylee a hand. This one? I'll get this. Yeah. And when they're back in line -- I got the salad dressing, right? She makes a generous proposal. Can I give you a suggestion? Do you think you could check out what you have and then whatever's missing I'll help you get, and we'll check out again? You would do that? Yeah. Why would you do that? I don't know. I like her. My name is Lisa. Hi, I'm raylee. Nice to meet you, thank you so Of course. Time for us to meet this incredibly patient woman. You have a lot of time on your hands? Not exactly, no one does. Right? Right. It's just the right thing to do, I think. We've all felt overwhelmed at times. Maybe when I have a bad day I need someone to help me too. Hi. Thank you so much. I'm glad you're not having such a bad day after all. Can I get a high five? The lesson we learned here today, patience, kindness, and a few laughs. Now that's the perfect recipe.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.