Transcript for Most Americans still trust scientists l FiveThirtyEight

In recent weeks the news has shown us multiple instances of people seeming to flout what scientists and doctors recommend regarding coach said. We've seen miss trust of public health officials. Conspiracy theory film spreader on the Internet that accuse the government of planning the pandemic and it really feels lake. Trust in science is not an all time low but you've been looking into this Maggie is that actually the case. Or or. It's not actually the case. One of the interesting things ballots discourse around science and politics in the US is that we kind of have this constant. Message that there's a war on science and trust in science has fallen and the reality is that it has not. Science. It's been changing teams in the one of the most trusted institutions in you last which is pretty significant given that trust in institutions. Has fallen a time since the 1970s. Across the border but not really in science silence has pretty much held steady in trust during that time win everything from. You know congress to the post office has tanked. So. I think there is this pretty big disconnect between what it. Steals. Lay people are. Thinking and what people are telling pollsters that they thinking. Even before co Ed. Wearing the idea that there is low trust in science in America act come from. So researchers Toledo the idea. Is really coming from and a real place you know there are actually people attacking science. There are actually people attacking scientific findings. But that tends to being border. Political rhetoric. The group that it is what. Individual average Americans are actually thinking the reality is that our opinions and our beliefs are not actually logical English. I read it. So we can simultaneously. We can simultaneously. Sort of buy into our political beliefs saying. We shouldn't trusts. That there is actually a pandemic happening while the same time might trust scientists a lot. In the past before coat and what areas of Siam recently garnered the biggest skepticism. Me that's been something that's happened around environmental. Science things and I didn't pollution and energy particularly climate change. And climate change is kind of the big example couldn't people bring up about the idea that there is a war on science happening. But it's complicated case because it's also a situation where you have these documents examples. Companies and individuals actively funding skepticism in the bristles because they have best interest in making Sharon policy changes. So it's it's in there any highly politicized staying. It's a dean Witter's science happens in tax. But it's not necessarily acting weird trust in science gains low among average Americans. Right now we're talking that skepticism in science its focus on medical issues and how much taxes. How much of Americans and it's been skeptical. Madison in in the past the four. He's only getting medical skepticism in the past at least around the issue. Anti vaccine protestors. Rates so that that's existed but one of the things backs and the pew research centers told me was that. We're starting to see in this case of code and eighteen. Partisan divide over trust in medical science which is. Not normal which is not something this big really seen before. And that dusty kept in context opens we're talking about partisan divide we're not talking about. You know one side losing its state and science. And one side nots we're talking about what's Democrats how. Having me out is. The past couple of months with more trust in science. And Republican staying at about the same levels they had been before. All that being said though right like the anti vax movement is often associated with like fairly liberal people. So it it does seem sort of like there's an unlikely. Alliance there kind of between. Passed into actors Hugh who might be more liberal leaning and Republicans who are often people are seeing out at the use you know. Open up the economy again. Rally is. True facts. You know the idea that the liberal like moms. Doesn't want to and get her to measles vaccine. And complicated than. It's probably warmer accurate to. Connected to kind of some libertarians. And it's. And also in to some of the conspiracies. Theorist communities. So when you kind of take those things. Vaccines. Anti vaccine movement has really long and something where you and a half. Both sides of the partisan divide coming rounds are back into each other. Yes I know that one of the major concerns. Amongst anti Baxter's both modern into actors and throughout history because it. It's been something an old thing it's okay vaccines are. Over 200 your salt. And you know. It there's often been at sort of like. My body my choice. Ran element to our parents wanting to make decisions for their children's how can not be dictated. Right yeah. Government control aspect. Tears and I did a story that was sort of looking acting history taxi hesitancy at the last there port gates and that government control aspect was a big hand for a lot of people for some people starts. Doubt in Madison. Streets with dot government and grows in different directions from there. I note if you look at the data you know. There is still highway trust in science. And at least according to the polling that's being done. But what impacting these this these small but very vocal. Minority is that skeptics have honor code response. Well one of the things that the researchers pointed out what does that mean you come screw the response you kind of have this thing where you need to. Normalization. By race so. People are going to maintain social distance they're not gonna Wear masks if they don't feel like it's the normal comfortable thing to do know and once you out when weirdo. In a crowd who it's knots. You know it was not doing what at what else is right. Eight indeed it can be something and it pushes people away. And so if you how political elites who are questioning. You know the usefulness of these things questioning whether the virus he even is a problem. The vineyard were likely to have more people not making the choices that need to be need to keep everyone safe. And in some parts of the country that could end up being a majority in that meaning that. It's those seeking options aren't being normalized are actively being normalized against. And so that can hounds consequences you know even if somebody trusts researchers. If they're not wearing their mask. That is. That's a hope. Problem if very high profile people are the ones who are you know spouting some of lake the skepticism. Does that have an outsized impact on our response. Well we know the political elites do not an outsized impact on and Powell. Ditch which is in the least he passed we also. You know your friends and neighbors. Have probably bigger impact. And so. It's kind of of those things that can trickle down. But it doesn't necessarily. Trickle down so it's kind of complicated it it's not entirely cleared that just because it is. The political beliefs lead something bats you know to people who agreement them politically we'll do the same. But if they do. Do more of your friends that we something we're likely to meet as well but MacKey thank you so much served for filling us and I really appreciate it. Thank you and me on. Okay.

