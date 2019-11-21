Transcript for FiveThirtyEight Politics Podcast: What Went Down In The 5th Democratic Debate

Hello and welcome to this to beat reaction episode of the fact that he politics podcast I'm dealing drew and this is actually our second podcast. Of the day start after you listen to this one if you haven't yet listen to our Gordon Solomon testimony reaction podcast listen to that one. I honestly don't even know what it is anymore but we just wrapped up their fifth democratic primary debate. There were ten candidates on stage habit covered a lot of issues roughly fifteen by my count but notable mean they've talked little about impeachment. So a change of topic for every one witness pod cast. We're gonna get into the takeaways from the debate you know who did well suited portly port comes next and here would need to do that our editor in chief Nate Solder has gone. It's going on currently tracking. Gordon summons flight. From Dallas to Brussels I think he's somewhere over Greenland right now our how much longer as on this fight. I am Ian flight aware. I am looking your interest of the gas and at least the sense that they are and just four. Listeners at home you've heard little from Nate Silver during it. The past few days that we've been covering the impeachment hearings he's been hiding away. Working and the democratic primary model but he's joined us for the primary look at his arteries over like. Corked Gershon in Ireland right now an hour and a half to go. Up up up up they did not take is nearly around pumped agreement late I really screw them up. Can we Ireland's recent turn this into a live Gordon some and tracking podcast. And keep us updated if his if his plane kind of does anything weird or whatever you can give us updates throughout aren't yet. Anyway all cigarette us as our politics editor seraph for Austin's and joining us from as usual the great state of Texas how the parents are. Good hit Galen and name. I just have to added we're darting out from because it would expand tax package for understands hopeful need another to around here. Yeah for sure anyway let it hear it. Nate what was your top line take away from the debate. Winners and losers. I mean a top Arctic where it was I was surprised in some sense by the by the lack of conflict. You've both had candidates. Opt out of it seemed like super LC Gabbert avenues to attack he booty Chad for the near an expectation going in was a lot of people would. You know there are other front runners though when there wasn't really a lot of attacks on Joseph Biden Elizabeth Warren were Bernie Sanders either. So that's kind of when takeaways politically you know I thought that. Cory Booker and Amy Klobuchar. Had strong evenings especially the deterrent for staff and Booker in the second half com. You know. Klobuchar has a little bit of traction. In Iowa enough for you kind of out of that gravity near 0% and and you know I mean I know me you know kind of the rebel news cycle or two and could actually be more a factor Booker obviously because he's not. And the design icicle qualifying poll for December debate is in somewhat more. Dire straits. Among the front runners I mean I suppose it's good for beauty touch that he was. Not attacked really. One notable exception or a couple notable attacks on hunting club avatar was. Which are was I think effectively drawing contrasts with him on experience and can electability. Booker had like a lot of some people calling in the kind of sub tweets mean like. He was really saying things about me to touch without kind of attacking him. Buying in his Corbett was be the kind of affable guy who Booker has gone after. Biden for example and I'm Gabbert was more directly attacked and on his military policy I don't want like. The Harvard fans. Coming after this podcast polite but you know I think if you've had to pick one percentage of humidity it's tacky within. House again ever would be one you'd be happy to have attacked you I think in so so tactically it went well for him I don't think he was particularly. Strong but he was fine and he's generally pretty good news debates a minute let's get here. We're gonna get a lot more into what happened throughout the debate but let's gets and here what was your time Atlantic. Honestly I think my top lions bird. Pretty similar to Nate switches boring kind of play the debate I mean it was in arresting that is seen his fifth. The moderator is purposefully were trying to ask the candidates different questions rate which has been limited the amount they could really spar with each other. And then it was also interesting to for like you know K ten candidates made it but then I believe it was like the first half hour you gain to get a single question which again like we've talked about this perform but it's almost like will I include being in captured on the stage horse dire. If you're not gonna really direct questions Upton to you know at and yes I mean I think that a judge had a fine performance but it wasn't anything that. Ito seemed to says if originally asked me he really took on more and right he. Took on her stance on health care he was like you know Europe policy plan isn't necessarily what we need moving for it you can see that in this debate is matched. I thought Booker had a really great line hit a couple great hire him especially with land taking Biden to task on you know legalizing marijuana. But it's just. As Nate said he doesn't have a single qualifying poll here for December and they've got to hit 4% and I believe the last and he hit 4% nationally with an October in early October and insists that seems to me like a really hard. Threshold for him to cross forward. Yeah I think he mine you'd like. Intervention in the sense of like someone. 'cause he has connections in new York New Jersey Connecticut the tristate area as we. College actually uncle that easily but you know. He ought to be able to raise quite a bit of money maybe that means some hired owner I'm raising her opening himself up to. To. Mort was its compact acting right. He did it at the kind of Ares are have a line and now we have to build entrepreneurship and that seemed. Kind of pretty catered to what we somewhat derisively refer to as the kind of morning Joseph slash Acela crowd right but he was drawing a contrast. With Warren on the wealth tax that when asked. On governor do you support Warren's Ralph tax and he signed a wealth that is a no but it went a step further and subjective you know the academy new entrepreneurs in new. On their ship bright. You know but like the like public Charlotte community like a lot of work the reason and the covering the hearings is under doing a lot of work on that. Primary model right modernize it sounds dumb but being at three or 4% nationally and five or 6%. In Iowa and is actual like. Quite a bit better than being at one a 2%. In both states. It does mean that you're kind of like you're on their radar a little bit and we are on the radar that you can kind of you know compared to a proper term like everything right if you have enough chips. The Kim we in. Your all and that's right in double up a couple of times and actually be contender right. But the point where he doubles numbers and some kind of be yet at. Frequent sound right if public or durable liberal doubled her numbers to be kind of on the fringes of contention actually in. I'm almost it was surprising me that there wasn't. More conflict understand and be honest I eat did not love the way the debate. Was moderating I thought they were opportunities for the candidates to it engage with one other neatly debate. Is about out. And you know and in this NBC tune turn those down all this time I thought you know. For better or worse there's this argun about health care debate the health care's if she were both. As substance and as symbol. You had a lot of Democrats are different to themselves. On health care Brighton had only kind of short segment helped when you've been a lot of news on health care with Elizabeth Warren. It union minister for all financing plan and also kind of issuing a a second plan that says oh here's how we the public option right but I'm surprised that wasn't more subject. Of attention and that like. And that mayor Pete in particular one of the for an intense the race leading in Iowa arguably didn't get to win on health care seem like a pretty big oversight potentially yet. Five to be contributor Julius. Was that this debate seemed to center more on the different qualifications and characteristics. Of the candidates then it has been about this last verses censure debate that we saw earlier on. Do you agree with back characterization of the debate it. Seemed as if there was a departure in terms of the candidates trying to push each other further to the laughed like that phase of the primary. Particularly and I think this was back when it was like two nights twenty candidates. You know raising their hands like yes let's decriminalize crossing the border like those days seem to be behind us and then in terms of Billick. The question you're asking and like stake in the lanes and what that looked like. In the party and cast because Klobuchar her and did have a good night I think I also thought. Booker who seemed to be committing more trips to senator particularly with his attack on the wealth tax and the feasibility of fat. That seem to need to be the stronger moment in need be to because so little time with spell spent on health care. We didn't really have the same discussions about like we'll how we pay for that how we get that done and so. By being less ambitious perhaps than some of the proposals that were discussed tonight the moderates won by. Is that a fair if we're we're gonna look at him in terms of two different camps or from a Democratic Party is it fair to say. That the moderates one. I mean I think one of the probable lessons of the primaries so far is that. Candidates and campaigns missed calvary a little bit line. How far left electorate is especially so given you have to vary very capable. Candidates on the left in Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren writes it's like you know there are lots of left leaning voters in the party be of two really kind of hegemonic figures there I mean. I don't know it's it's. You know I mean we haven't I would much that Warren Sanders or Biden at bats in his is pretty consistent. I actually think. You know for some reason he's been like better in these two debates. Since he left the trail at the heart attack but last was lobos from in this when this was a little bit kind of more reverting to the mean of kind of Ellie kind of one note but always pretty effective and on the ball burning bright were as. Unless he was quite good I think he was pretty goodness one. You know Biden made. Some very strange. And unfortunate kind of gaffes. At the end when about like I was like literally typing. Here's a need to question. For Biden. This has the potential for her. Error hurt. Comic relief for some intersection there right then like but that didn't happen right. This is kind of a potential Lemony it would in any kind of use that word like. Punching three times in reference to domestic violence and other canned it's gonna. Snicker and he didn't get their snickering at him and not with them right. And other strange exchange where he kind of misspoke and said he had been would think he said was the only African American. Women's center and her ever elected actually. It was not feeling when it was the first one Carol Moseley brawn and but not the only one because come on Harris was standing there on stage with Biden so I don't know if it's kind of like look. I think like it's after the punching thing it's probably more of a thing that people on Twitter world joke about that won't affect his voters there is this whole other kind of campaign going on for how do you appeal to. On donor tidy appealed to media elites to party leads right and on the it will quiet the talk that a navy Biden which can pave. Not performing well enough and articulate quiet. That talk well I think they frankly they've. The cable news does I've seen was better for Biden in the Twitter buzz which is often the case and then more and like. I don't think she was like. Super duper strong. She. Was little bit less assertive and she has been some estimates I think she elect animus from a weird answer about like. Like more people should serve in the military which seem like a little bit. Off brand. But she also avoided. Some of the issues that could have been problematic for her right like health care is a segment now that and retirement comes up. You know has potential to turn. Turned sour. On Warren Reich she has kind of staked out at this point frankly some ambiguity about what her what her goals really would be in like when Yingli permit. Follow up questions by the did like her big favored heard not allow. Cory Booker. Bullet avoided imminent some way to touchy and but it attend paralleled the dates right we're like. I don't think they were like objectively. That strong but he avoided. For some comments from other candidates being reluctant and the moderation encouraging publicly avoided fights that they had the potential to to lose and so and so I don't know. As urban during which these democratic primary debates we are conducting a panel Paul with the help. It says asking people who watched the debate how their views evolved kind of once they've watched it and then in the days afterwards. So Sarah can you just give us a baseline for what we saw when we first conducted this poll before people watch the debate. He had so going into the debate there's this question that we ask who moved voters are considering. And they are allowed to commit pick multiple candidates. But each time we've asked us largely speaking it's been Biden Warren and Sanders clustered at the top and then booed each Jean Harris. Below them and that's true this time as well. Biden still seems to have a slightly bigger lead than Warren Penney dead and going in the last debate. It'll be interesting to see if there's a shift this time around I think to the point Nate was making earlier where it was kind of worn in booted judge in the east parallel tracks not necessarily. Doing that badly not doing that great and I think when that's Pincher for worn as well she still gains in this poll that says Soviet I'm interested to see if that continues to happen. And other questions we ask are on the favorability ratings and then of course. What respondents think about. Candidates ability to be trump that remains to be very important to people in this poll over two thirds of respondents say that that matters more than a shared stance on the issues. And then again fighting continues to leave on this question in terms voters thinking he has the best ability to beat trop. And Sanders and Warner about neck and neck and there are no other polls on both in swing states and nationally if put worn a little bit. Below pride and there is roughly a like ten to twelve point difference between Biden and Warrington and Sanders. And in terms of this metric that. Overall those three candidates consistently perform on that question and booted jets he's also that 46%. Which I think is notable. In terms of his own rise particularly in early states and how that's playing out nationally. Was anything of stock up zero point that we conductor. I mean it is interesting that Warren went from 52% considering after the last debate if you actually do well are pulled last debate. Down to 42 point 9%. In our pre debate poll this time. So you know something has gone not like not super wealth or Warren in the intervening month. You know there are polls that show her ratings in our poll numbers on electability Arabic down after having me progress for a period of time. You know she did not. Take the opportunities for yourself more toward the center. Which she could that mean she and exchange with Booker. Over the wealth tax which is we should save social work he's been both. More consistent and that pulls a lot better than with general election where's Mecca for all the well as taxes actually a pretty darn popular idea. But you know but so tactically Aaron archer came accomplish what Warren. Might remain out of went to accomplish that I normally allows comes down to like. How durable you think the trends. Of the past few weeks are right. Is disputed church served like. Herman Cain kind of Rick Santorum Meese or trails informants and staying power in in in. 2012 I guess it was actually in some ways like not the worst comp for perverted church right terms and Iowa focused candidate. Do you buy this kind of Warren slumber is as we know like it did can't bounce like when someone. Falls lot a stock also the kind of bounces back for a few weeks like the ops and everywhere you price a lot in them. There's some misgivings but fundamentally she's raised lot of money and Ellan people like current she is pretty good news debates would name and her best debate right so you know will she rebound. Is disclose what charter surge this mini little surge at all for real. Is there this talk about other kids getting into that persistent you've not had. Deval Patrick making a very big impacted to cancel the event today because only two people showed up apparently in in New Hampshire think that well yet men Hampshire Belichick but sort of where reason and that today. You mention Klobuchar and one things. One thing that she mentioned repeatedly throughout the night was her electability if something she's talked about before as well but that she's she's won in Minnesota in all kinds of different districts and that she can do it again. Is there reason to believe is their. Like a relationship. Clear relationship between somebody. Over performing their benchmarks in a senate election or gubernatorial election and then going on to be more electable in a presidential. Election Mike. Can we take clover SARS experience in Minnesota. And say well there for a she's more likely to over perform in those kinds of district purple districts are red districts nationally. I should say by the way that accident was in Georgia today at morehouse county should at least had some media folks there have been anyway. I think club a charter fits the profile typical nominees. In the sense of being. Not too young not too old not too inexperienced. Not too far laughed not too far to the center right. She kind of on paper has sort of resonated at. Nominees tend to have should also from a swing state so nothing else she is relatively moderate. And from me. From the west's the most important Qaeda. Electoral region right now on a swing state itself Minnesota. So nothing else like. Those are things technically camps apparently matters there's some regionalism. In the Electoral College. Big debate that we think the evidence mostly agrees with the new action and a few more moderate. But you can view a page matter. We've entered act like. I want previous election actually indicating even year old private loan repaid at least your plumber credentials then mayor Pete. To save their people. In districts that would put out of the vote like literally true that basically the chart where's where's but it catches and a somewhat liberal. Small town Indiana right did not do very well when he ran statewide and so she can make that claim. And that's you know what. The argument with Herschel fully electability arguments is pretty low I think and so so I think by the low threshold it's a somewhat compelling case for. After club a chart but let's not her only electability argument. Ray and mean I think to Klobuchar if she does you know. Have a surge beyond the early states say she starts really competing with booted judge here. They are largely. Competing well pat not competing for necessarily have the same base currently at the same problem that there to judge and Warren half you know no one is really making a dent in two black voters and you know maybe that's gonna change is by and continues to make gaffes in the debates but it hasn't yet and I think you know outside of the first two states Iowa New Hampshire you really need a candidate. Whose bases beyond you know white college educated voters and we don't really seen that yet with them or Klobuchar for that matter despite the electability arguments. One thing that. Struck me is that the debate opened we have a question about impeachment. But almost every candidate who was asked about impeachment. Dividend from the case at hand which is Jeter Donald Trump's requests have Ukraine. Etc. to something about. The people economics. You know I will fight your corruption and all of these things that were not specifically just spending about her time. Attacking the president. What was the political logic behind acts are. Some how. I knew I guess it's probably your higher are hinting at island Galen you know others not thought much stiffer and she shouldn't between the candidates honest thorough like yes I support the mcqueary. Into president traps he's got ago that's why I'm running for president pray and so obviously it's you know they wanna focus on two point one Ian what's ahead for then. I think that's honestly to one reason why the timeline that you keep seeing circulated for you know what when will this hit this and it is in early January because they do think there's some. Level of political calculus at play here that Democrats like OK if we vote on the accident moves through the house it won't through the sun it at least as things currently stand. And we want to shift back to 22 money in these candidates. And you know aside from Biden who has become a central figure and that's because of this son's involvement in the Ukraine I just I don't think there's a lot to be gained for the other candidates in terms of talking about the slot. Yeah and it the moderator didn't seem particularly interested in asking a lot of about it beyond the first few minutes. But then there's there's not a question of will this to be you've been. Matter in a sense of I know it's there you're looking at some of the paper some web sites throughout the debate to see if it was making it above the fold. And it was it. It was that he had no I mean and it did at the post it did not the times they were still running their impeachment coverage and they were also live blogging and obviously covering this conductance while. As I do find that an dressing like you know tomorrow's headlines than aggregators is gonna be primarily song unfocused and his testament he today that the debate and I think. You know it's always hard immediately after the debate it okay here's what the narrative was spending I think it's a testament to the three of us kind of struggling a little bit here to Atlanta what it is that yes maybe this debate really doesn't do things. In the way that others have to some extent. It's all the funny because there's only now after a vest does a debate in December and at a debate in January and then Iowans vote. So we're kind of getting down to the wire here. The human spending a lot of time looking into historical data as you build the model on that's. But how volatile do we expect things to be in the next two months do things kind of really shake up. In the run up to Iowa. Sometimes sometimes I'm not coming up also hear a new on our own rat and me because of events like. Debates it certainly knew once the primaries start right. You know they can move in Iowa where voters are paying more attention I can have its own credit rhythms in the Mac has like knock on effects on. The rest of their campaign potentially. But what I don't aft the last date. You had. Not particularly strong movement in the first week or so in polls. You had actually some the seemed to Buddha touching club which are moving up a little bit. And Bernie moving up a little bit of Warren's expands but like everything has within like appoint herself it was pretty small and then kind of then likened narrative took called a kind of magnified on itself will bitten. And British got some good poles a kind of further that narrative and all the sudden word and couldn't find a poll orchards actually leading Biden. Nationally it's at least you can build on themselves in ways that frankly are a little bit like any of the term literally like a little bit chaotic and a sense of kind of chaos theory they're kind of complex. Feedback loop things to be very kind of boring in static for a long period of time and then. And then shift somewhat randomly in a predictably. It has not been a particularly volatile race. You know so we're kind of we are kind of below average of volatility until recently. And you Bourne got the highest marks and our poll right after the debate so and it was a couple weeks after issue are saying that you actually start to see a debt and her poll numbers that I thought was interesting to like the narrative building you're talking about I think health care probably. Again for her but it wasn't immediately after Richardson are testing right. We talked about planning and media framing. Matters a lot of rape you for taking off on that like what. Substantive issue campus today that could have legs Reich is usually people judged based on staffs are or how Simmons. Outfit looks writer who told a funny joke in those things don't seem to matter are very much staying power even who attacked him recollect who made. Be tactical. Shift tonight and we mean a go back a little bit says. A little bit too. Booker kind of raising his hand and saying any future. So when he wants someone who's moderate enough but not Joseph Biden you know I'm gonna play that role potentially elect. Of the wealth attacks yeah. Yen may be that becomes the next six Spain because otherwise substantively I was. Again kind of struggling with what other issues are coming out of this that right we'll have the staying power. Com a new look a lot of it is like. Is there a median area that develops around. Booker or Klobuchar word may be Harris. And I don't know I don't know I mean I think the impeachment. Factors probably is important to be as any other because like because it does like to iron out news cycles and is not the need to like. How they turn to take its conventional wisdom when you can just say okay there's a really important speech and hearing going on. Tomorrow and Yang Yang yet spying and then Warren Sanders may appease some or won't revisit this in December right. I think over brick Birmingham roughly England expect fair and asked.
My name is dale Andrea Kevin riders in the control room are intern is Jake are look you get in touch by emailing us at podcast at 530 dot com funerals of course greeted us with questions or comments.
If your fan of the show Revis or reading a review in the apple podcast store or tell someone about us basement listening and thanks.

