Transcript for Don't overthink it: the Warriors are Better with Durant

Between nineteen NBA finals are set on the one side you have the Golden State Warriors five time defending Western Conference champs and mourners are three of the last 48 championships. On the other side you have the Toronto Raptors who. Are making their first ever NBA finals appear little bit of a disparity between this team. But despite all of that. Our model actually had the raptors as favorites. If slightly giving them a 55% chance of knocking off the mighty warriors. But a lot of it has to do with the worst injury specifically ones you Kevin Durant and DeMarcus Cousins both of whom would rate as among the best players in the whole series. If they were helped according to 538 player ratings curry is by far the best players here but the red is number two. If you scroll down through the raptors why winners and Kyle Lowry next up you'll find cut so really the words are missing two of the five best. Players in the theory. Obviously that's going to happen back then it if the warriors and raptors were each full story. Our model says that the words would be favored with a 67%. But of course that's not the reality of the words live and they live in a world in which vote to rant and cousins will be unavailable at least. Early in this series if not for the whole day. They aren't tempted to say. That really need Katie that much I mean after all these but the blazers in the previous round to get here and they didn't have Acadia and in famously they've won 31 of their last 32 games in which they had curry. But notre ranch. But that number is a little misleading. We dug into how the team actually plays would each combination of players on the court since the 27 he sees it the year Katie joint wars. The team has a plus eleven point eight net ratings with her on the court but no direct. That's an amazing number it means you're beating teams by eleven point eight points per 100 that. But with curry and Kevin Durant on the court that number of times plus fifteen point two point 100. The grace of the words are without hate the he's definitely make them a better team. For the Katie injury along with the fact that the raptors have home court advantage Toronto has a surprising crop of good players. Accounts for the fact that he has the raptors favored. It's slightly. In this series. But Toronto shouldn't get too excited about that yet. Every passing game increases the odds that either cousins or cousin can't Durant returned to the line. Of the raptors one when games in this series it's probably should do it currently cannot wait around for the word injured stars to return late. Follow along the knowledge and analysis throughout the MB files please check out 538 are.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.