Transcript for Political trifectas key issue again in 2020

A state government tracked back when one party controls all three of the major branches of government testing the state senate. The Statehouse and the governorship when one party has full control of state government it's able to pass this legislation virtually on encumbered in recent twin nineteen elections one state gained a trifecta and wants to get lost in Virginia Democrats took control of both chambers of the state legislature to gain trifecta for their party but in Kentucky Republicans lost the governorship and therefore lost their act the new state governments of Kentucky and Virginia are likely to change policy for thousands of people in this State's. For example in Kentucky. The Republican plan to require certain Medicaid recipients to work in order to receive health care benefits is probably going to be dropped out and in Virginia. The newly democratic trifecta could pass things like universal background checks and an assault weapons ban to further the democratic party of gun control one of the biggest impacts that the state government have tactic can happen. Is to give one party the full power to gerrymandered state or to redraw its congressional district lines in a way that benefits our. In the two point one elections track factors will be at stake in almost every state this could have huge consequences for American politics as a whole. Currently Republicans have the ability to gerrymandered 37%. Of congressional districts in the country. Whereas Democrats have the ability to Jerry manner only 14%. This could lead to another house where the district lines are skewed in favor Republicans however after that 120 elections anything.

