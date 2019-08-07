Transcript for Andrew Yang clarifies his claim about mic cut during debate

controversy going on right now because you accused NBC of cutting your mic off at times when you wanted to interject. NBC has denied that happened, but it's a big conspiracy all over the internet. Can you clarify what happened? I was only asked questions over two hours, and that's, like, there for everyone to see, and so I just shared my experience with some supporters after the fact, but we're just thrilled I have another debate in July and September and October to keep getting my ideas out to the American people. How do you make it so you -- you speak more than three minutes? We were joking maybe have a sign or something, hold it up. I'm very confident that we'll get more opportunities. Were you the only one that happened to, or did somebody else also get screwed out? I think another candidate said her mic was -- Marianne Williamson? I haven't talked to her about it though. You spoke less than three minutes, or three minutes. You have dedicated followers. They call themselves the yang gang. Supporters were hats that say math across the top. Make America think harder. Proud power points at your rally, and there's a YouTube channel dedicated to getting you elected called nerds for Andrew yang 2020. I love that because I give a lot of credit to the American people. I think we're smarter than people are giving us credit for, and I think that's what you are trying to tap into. So tell us about that. Well, my campaign is dedicated to trying to solve the problems that got Donald Trump elected. We're in the midst of the greatest economic transformation in our country, what experts are calling the fourth industrial revolution. We're getting America focused on the fact that it's not immigrants causing these problems, but that technology is pushing Americans to find a harder place. Being a retail worker is still the most common job in this country. It's a 39-year-old woman, and she doesn't have much in the way of savings. As her stores close, opportunities disappear. We have to stop focusing on those problems, and that's what the make America think harder yesteryear, we have to solve this problem of today. Any thought to what you just said? When you tack to politicians about this economic transformation we're in the midst of, unfortunately a lot of the solutions involve around education and retraining, but I looked at the studies around retraining factory workers, and the results were very bad. If you are a politician and say, we're going to educate Americans for the jobs of the future, everyone is, like, that sounds great, but when you dig into the reality, unfortunately, that's not the way it works out. It didn't work because we tried to do that when we moved mining. You said we were going to retrain people and it didn't work as we heard from various people saying, well, there is nothing out there for me. When they are climate deniers also, they don't look at the possibility of having green jobs which a lot of people could go into that. But anyway -- Yes. You are also proposing something of a basic universal income, a freedom dividend you call it. That's right. What is it? There is an idea, Thomas Payne was for it, and it's a dividend of American. Every American adult would receive $1,000 a month starting at age 18 until you expire. What? Yeah. That would cost $3 trillion. Where is this money coming from? What is the point of it really? Say if you give a man a fishing line, he can fish. If you give him one fish, he'll just eat that fish. Something like that. I think I know the saying you're talking about. So you hand what good -- It's a game changer though for people that are struggling. I know it's a game changer, but it's not a long-term solution. Come on. It actually would help build a human-centered economy, a trickle up economy to allow people to do the work they want to do. My wife is at home with a boy, one of whom is autistic. If you start putting resource into our hands, it expands what we think of as work. You're talking about paying women for housework, being mothers. That's a good idea. That is a gad idea. -- Good idea. That's different. That's different. For the waitress at the diner getting harassed by her boss, or the mom stuck in an abusive relationship. We need to put the economic resources into people's hands to be able to improve their situations. How are we paying for this? Elizabeth Warren has a plan. She's charing 2% over certain millions and millions and millions. What are you going to do? Yeah, yeah, yeah. My plan is to give the big winners are who? Amazon, trillion dollar company, paid zero in taxes. Apple. Apple, Netflix, Google. They're not paying a lot of taxes. So what you do, is you have to look around the world and see other countries have put a mechanism in place so the American people get a slice of every Amazon sale, Uber mile, and that's enough to pay for a dividend of $1,000 a month because this money comes back to us over and over again.

