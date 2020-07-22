Transcript for AOC confronted on Capitol Hill

congresswoman Alexandria ocasio-cortez was confronted by a Florida congressman Ted Yoho who reportedly called her disgusting and out of her mind and claiming that New York crime increase is tied to poverty and unemployment. He ended the exchange by calling her something I can't stay on TV which he has denied calling her, but he's also apologized to her for the confrontation, and actually it's just -- the whole story is crazy. What do you think is going on here, Meghan? I hate -- I hate this, and he's one of the least impressive congresspeople of my generation. I can't think of one notable thing he's done in his tenure, and I think the idea you're going to be going around calling women blank which again, we can't say on TV because you disagree with them or you have a political difference is not only reductive and sexist, but a lot of the men in congress and all factions of society, if you are mentally and emotionally incapable of working with strong women, you shouldn't work with them. I think he should resign. If he has such a huge problem, I moon, he's not running for re-election. He will be out sooner or later, but I thought the whole thing was disgusting. We all strong women on this show, we're called this all the time. If you have an opinion or are strong, you're this word. I'm sick of it. I'm so sick of it and I disagree with AOC on almost everything, but she deserves everyone's respect and certainly the respect of her colleagues in congress. I think women are not putting up with this. Yeah. They're not going to do it they're not putting up with it. Joy, you think this goes way beyond politics though. Tell me why. I've noticed that she -- well, I noticed over the years that she's been in congress that she's kind of a flash point for the right wing mob. They love to go after her for some reason, you know, as if she's not a person. She use her as some kind of prop to bang at her, and I think that they're realizing she is a not only is she a person, she's a very tough girl. She's no shrinking snowflake, and they talks to people, and talks to the American people the way men talk, and they don't like that. They don't like that. This Yahoo or whatever his name is, he needs -- he needs to get his act together, and I'm glad he apologized. By the way, Matt Gaetz who I referred to before as a lap dog, he actually took AOC's side this time. Which, you know -- Somebody should take his temperature. Maybe he's not feeling well. Well, he says the thing that we always want from our politicians, is that, you know, they don't have to agree on everything, but they're respectful of each other, and that's what you would expect, but sunny, what's your take on this? Yeah. Well, I was -- I was actually pleased to see some of the solidarity surrounding Alexandria because she deserves the respect that every other congressperson deserves, and especially that she was accosted as she was entering the capital to vote for her constituents, and so I was -- I was pleased to at least see that, but I would agree with joy. She has become this punching bag, and I'm not sure why that is it because she's young? Is it because she's a woman? Is it because she's a woman of color they feel she's more vulnerable? They feel that they can take her on in that way, and the fact that she was confronted by a man on the steps of their, you know, where they are employed, paid for by taxpayer dollars is in my view, really remarkable. Should he -- he apologized for it, yes, but anyone else that did something like that at their place of employment would be reprimanded and an apology would not be enough, and I don't think in this case it is enough. I think that, you know, congress has to take corrective action against him and make a statement that it is not only improper. It is behavior that should not be sanctioned. Yeah. It should be sentured because of the type of position they hold. She's also -- sorry. If she had kneed him, everybody would be up in arms, but, you know, how did she know he was wasn't going to hit her? You know what I'm saying? Everybody needs to get themselves together because you come up on a woman now, she will knock you out. You don't want to mess with Liz Cheney because she can beat the behinds of all the men talking to her. The same with AOC. She's become such a lightning rod because she is so effective, and there are people on the left especially in, like, the socialist wing who are not effective and quite frankly do themselves a disservice, but she has broad appeal across the country. I think she has obviously higher ambitions and that's why she's such a threat, and like I said, I disagree with her on everything, but this disrespect -- specifically I think allotted to young women is ridiculous.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.