Transcript for Billy Porter on covering ‘For What It’s Worth’ and supporting Joe Biden

You just released a cover of the 1996 Buffalo Springfield protest anthem, "For what it's worth." Yeah. Why this song, and why now? Well, you know, I am a product of the first generation post-civil rights movement, and then, you know, coming out as gay in 1985, you know, we went straight to the front lines to fight for our lives. So activism is in my DNA, and when I looked at the landscape of the world we're living in since the last presidential election and living through the terror that we have been living through, I knew that coming up on this election year that I wanted to use the platform that I have been blessed with to make sure that I speak out, use this moment to speak truth to power, protest music is what I grew up with, and I wanted to make sure that I was doing that. We the people are the ones that have the power to make the change, and my This is breaking news from channel 7 eyewitness news. Good morning, we interrupt this edition of the view to bring you to Andrew Cuomo right now, he is providing his daily news briefing, here's the governor. Before we look at the numbers on this one, people recall the context for these governor numbers, and remember what we have accomplished, we were faced with a situation where the infection rate and those numbers were going straight up, that was only 30 days ago. That we saw the number of cases , the number of people coming into the hospitals, the infection rate, everything was going straight up. That number would have just continued to go straight up. And that is why all the projections, national projections, state projections, local projections turned out to be correct, because they were all believing that that line was going to continue to keep going up. What happened is, new yorkers, Americans changed reality. Literally changed reality, they literally changed the path of the virus spread. And reversed the spread and that is what the closedown procedures did, that is what the masks have done, that is what the socially distancing has done, and new yorkers and all across this country, you saw that number change from that up trajectory to the downward trajectory. That shift in the trajectory reduced by about 100,000 the number of new yorkers who would have been in hospitals, 100,000 hospitalized. To be hospitalized, you have to be seriously ill. A portion of those 100,000 would have passed away. So, all this inconvenience, all this turmoil, for what? To keep 100,000 people out of hospitals, that is for what. And the 100,000 people in the hospitals would have overwhelmed the hospital system, it would have been chaotic, that is where Italy was, and a number of those would have died. So, remember that context. And not just for the retrospect, but for the pro- perspective, our past actions changed the past trajectory, our present actions will determine the future trajectory. It is that clear, it is cause and effect, you tell me what we do today, I will tell you the number of people sick tomorrow. So, every day we get up, every day everyone says, oh, my gosh, I have to do this again? Yes, but what you do today is going to determine the number of sick tomorrow. And, new yorkers have continued to do what they have to do and you see that number of hospitalizations dropping. And that is all good news. And that is a credit to the community and the social conscience and the responsibility of new yorkers. The question now is, as we are on the decline, how fast is the decline and how far is the decline? How low will the number windup? Right now, we are at about 1000 new cases per day. In the 900s. 954, 933, 970, 973, that is four days, before that, it was 1076. That looks like the number is flattening, as it is plateauing at about 1900 cases three days, five days, if you want to say between 900 and 1100, that is still too high of a number of new cases to have every day. It's not where we were. It's a lot better than where we were for sure, but 1000 cases every day is still a very high infection rate, it is still a burden on the hospital system. So, we want to take it to the next level. Let's drill down on those 1000 new cases. Where are they coming from? Why is the infection rate continuing? Who is getting infected? And let's get more targeted in our response, we are fighting this statewide, but you have to wage the battle, wage the war on many fronts, it's a statewide battle. Now that we have it basically stabilized and on the decline, the enemy is on the run, the virus is reducing, let's get more refined, more targeted. And I'm going to be speaking with the hospitals this afternoon and say that we want to get more specific information on those new cases that are coming in the door. Where are they coming from? Who are they? To see if we can come up with a more specific target. If you look at the past few days, where the cases have been coming from, this is a three day , what they call rolling average , but you see, 17% from Manhattan, much of it correlates to population, but

