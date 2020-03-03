Transcript for Dan Abrams breaks down Harvey Weinstein conviction

So Harvey Weinstein was found guilty of two sexual assault charges last week here in new York. He's facing up to 29 years in prison on those charges. How much time do you think he'll get? I think if he gets in the 8 to 10 range that's a win for him. If he gets 15 plus, that's a lose for him legally. I think it's going to be somewhere in between there. Between? Yeah. What do you think? I thought 10 to 15 is the range that's likely. I would think at least 10 to 15, and I feel like, you know, he's facing the charges also -- In California. In Los Angeles. That's a game changer. That's the game changer. That's the reason Harvey Weinstein I don't think no matter what will be free again. I don't think so either. He's going to get sentenced on March 11th, and then he's going to have to go to los Angeles, face trial there. He's going to sit in the jail during the trial. Yeah. If he convicted there, he serves the time in New York, and then gets flown to New York to serve time there. Do you think he's faking this illness? That's the issue. I don't -- look. I don't think he's faking it. I mean, look. He was always kind of out of shape and, you know, troubled medically guy. He was? Yeah. I mean, look. Do I think that -- look. He might be faking it. I think it's a -- Listen. You get convicted of sexual assault in the way that he was, everybody would be out of shape. He was at the top of Hollywood, but I was surprised to hear you thought he had a chance of being acquitted. I thought he had a real serious chance. You did? How could you think that? On Friday when the jury came back and said they reached a verdict it seemed on a couple of of the lesser charges, but hadn't on the most significant, the problem was the most significant charge involved believing Annabella sciorra who is an actress, who was the most, I think, persuasive and compelling of all the witnesses. I'm thinking, okay. They're having trouble on the counts that involve her. Ah. She was the most compelling, and yet they've decided on the lesser ones that you don't need Annabella sciorra. So I was thinking, okay. Maybe they were concerned about the relationships that these women -- the other two women had had with him both before and after. She didn't do that, and, you know, it turns out that they had agreed on the lesser -- really lesser, third degree with regards to one, and first degree with Mimi haleyi. If this were ten years ago, you wouldn't have had a conviction at all. I agree with that. We're in a different place. We have now evolved finally into defining what rape is. That it can be with someone -- One hopes. That it can be with someone you knew and you had a relationship with before, and you had a relationship even with after, and I think this case is very telling. Wives can be raped by their husbands. Yes. That can happen. Yes. Harvey Weinstein denies all allegations of nonconsensual sex. Of course, he does.

