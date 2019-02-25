Transcript for Dianne Feinstein and students debate Green New Deal

So, senator Dianne Feinstein may have gotten a glimpse of the future of her party on Friday when she was confronted outside her office by some school kids and young adults from the climate change activist group, sunrise movement. Take a look. We are trying to ask you to vote yes on the green new deal. Please. Okay, I'll tell you what, we have our own green new deal -- Government is supposed to be for the people and by the people and -- You know what's interesting about this group, I've been doing this for 30 years. I know what I'm doing. Any plan that doesn't take full transformative action is not going to be what we need. We need your leadership. Well, you know better than I do, so I think one day you should run for the senate. Great, I will. Then you do it your W So, how did she handle that, do you think? Those kids are really going to be the voters very soon. What the hell, I love Dianne Feinstein now. I loved everything about it and I'm in the minority on this. I really hate when people use children as political props in general. What I thought of -- Thank you very much. There was a kid who spoke at CPAC in 2009 and he was like the new young conservative voice. He made cable appearances and later on as an adult he said he was naive, saying the stuff he had heard for a long time and said I shouldn't have done that speech, it was a bad idea. Children have to be able to grow up and make their own political decisions and anyone shaming Dianne Feinstein, she has been doing that for 100 years. I don't agree with her politically but she makes a lot of good points. She's talking about basically there are things you have to go through. I would make one point about this because years ago during the AIDS crises Larry Kramer was on my show. He was the person who did act up and went after people about oh 0 E. Was he a child? No. A grownup, a famous activist. He was going after Elizabeth Taylor. Elizabeth Taylor was a pro activist, one of the champions in the AIDS crises and he was going after her. I said why are you picking on her? He said if I go after the anti-s nothing gets done. I can at least make a dent talking to someone on our side. Dianne Feinstein has an incredible record on climate change, so yes, go to her because if you go to Imhof who's holding a snowball and thinks that makes a point about global climate change you're going to get nothing out of it. Trump, same thing. I actually think that kids today know a lot about climate change and they are the ones that are going to be directly affected by it. My kids know a lot about climate change, they know a lot about recycling and I think you give them short shrift if you say they don't know enough. My daughter plam ma is 12 years old and she could give Diane Feinstein a list of reasons to support -- This is a common cheap trick, using a kid as a prop. I never like it. I never have. It did feel very uncomfortable to watch and that is are Dianne Feinstein being herself. There was probably a more charming way to teach that and if you want to run for office some day, good for you. I feel for the kids because this is an emergency. We're all going to be under water before we know it.

